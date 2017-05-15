Perfectly Frank with Mandie Stevenson

I had the most heart-warming experience at the Champany Inn restaurant in Linlithgow a couple of weeks ago.

Food and eating out are one of my passions in life. I just love it, especially with good company.

I blame my medication for a little weight gain but deep down I know it’s because I just can’t get enough of good food, but why grudge myself? Live for the moment.

The owner Mrs Davidson very kindly invited me along after reading in The Falkirk Herald that a steak at the Champany was on my bucket list. I had previously dined in the Chop and Ale as a celebration and treat with friends when I received fantastic scan results a few weeks ago.

I thoroughly enjoyed it so had high expectations for the restaurant.

I went along with my sister and three friends and it was the best night ever.

From the minute we arrived to the end of the night we all had the biggest smiles on our faces. With such a friendly welcome, I knew instantly we would have a special night. For any steak lovers, it’s a must and even the cheesecake was light enough to float on cloud nine with.

Mrs Davidson has got the food, service and wine crafted to pure perfection and it speaks volumes that her staff have been with her for 20-plus years.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart; your kind gesture has touched me more than you will ever know. Mrs Davidson, there is one word to describe you – extraordinary.

To top the night off we received a final special touch when a remarkably kind gentleman anonymously treated my friends and I to a bottle of champagne. This sort of thing never happens to me. If I am ever having a difficult day, I think back to the kind people and gestures I have been privileged to encounter along the way. To Mr Anonymous, thanks for making our night extra special.

I was delighted to be asked to have my picture taken with 13 big, strong, kind-hearted men at Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club and Falkirk Round Table.

The very inspiring guys are raising money for Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Scotland – two key charities aiming to save lives. The guys will be cycling over 400 miles across five days from Malin to Mizin in Eire.

This is a massive commitment and they have been continuously training hard for months now fitting this around work and family time. I feel tired just reading their gruelling training regime which includes 100-plus miles a week.

Guys, I hope you have plenty padded shorts to protect yourself from those uncomfortable bike seats.

They cycle starts on May 20 and they have had great support from businesses, family and friends.

The clubs have set an ambitious challenge of £25,000 and if anyone would like to donate you can do so at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Eire2017. Good luck guys – you will all do yourselves proud.

How glorious is Scotland when the sun is shining?

I had my first barbecue where I cooked which was also on my bucket list.

My sis and I chilled in my back garden with Frank and lapped up the sun. Secretly I had an emotional moment, simply from feeling an incredible amount of happiness and appreciation that my health is stable and letting me have quality time.

What a perfect day. I did laugh as I said to my sis: “Are you enjoying our barbecue for two?” I think we’ll invite more people next time!

Since my diagnosis, each morning the first thing on my mind is my cancer.

It’s not that I choose this it just happens – accompanied with an anxious feeling.

The last few weeks I must admit, I have never felt more like a normal 27 year old.

Please let me cling onto this for as long as possible. Life is pretty damn good right now and I love it so much.