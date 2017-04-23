Once uploaded, it’s on the web forever

I have previously highlighted online crimes and local officers have also been involved in promoting the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for all.

Our school-based officers have been promoting internet safety to young people while others have engaged with the wider community.

Online crimes take many forms but I’m concerned by the number reported in Falkirk when some simple steps would have seen them avoided. One of the most concerning crimes currently being reported stems from users entering chat rooms and communicating in a manner they think is private only to discover they have been recorded.

Shortly thereafter money is demanded with the threat that pictures/messages will be distributed to the users social media network, which has the potential to cause huge embarrassment.

It’s important to realise that once an image/video/message is uploaded to the internet it’s likely to be on there forever. So never share images with strangers and when chatting online think safety, the person may not be who you think they are! Various internet sites offer advice and assistance, including Police Scotland’s.