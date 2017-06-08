My generation might just swing the general election

In light of what’s happening today, it would be silly not to write an article reflecting that.

This snap general election has certainly provided good entertainment over the past month or so.

Watching May’s stubborness prevail and Corbyn-mania sweep the nation has been totally enthralling.

It’s safe to say the outcome of this election will set off fireworks, not the least because Jeremy Corbyn could actually be in charge.

If May gets in by the vote of the British people then we are most definitely in for a rocky Brexit ride.

Is it cringey to say I’m really excited?

I’m particularly looking forward to this election result because of the potential voter turn out and the age range of people taking part.

Yet again my social media feeds are swamped with political propaganda, mostly due to my friends and followers sharing information on their pages.

I’m hoping this is reflected in the turnout. Young people are becoming more and more vocal when it comes to British politics so I’m interested to see where my generation’s political loyalty will lie.

This is also the first time I’ll be covering a count as a journalist. I’ll be heading to Grangemouth Sports Complex to pull an all-nighter, interview candidates, report live and break the news of the results – as a working reporter.

The outcome of this vote is an important one for the UK. Although it’s more than likely looking like a Tory win, with the SNP maintaining a stronghold across Scotland, I can’t wait to see what the figures for Labour are like.

Remember that point about young voters? I predict we should keep our eyes peeled – the youngsters might just swing it.