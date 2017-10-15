Long serving volunteers

BETWEEN them they have given nearly 100 years service to the Scout movement but, even after this length of time, two have decided it is not time to retire.

Hamish and Fiona Scott along with Robert Wilson have notched up 38, 25 and 36 years respectively working with young people across the district – with the majority of time spent at the 1st Falkirk group. Hamish (63) joined the group as a Wolf Cub in 1963 and moved through Cubs, Scouts and Venture Scouts. He took on his first group appointment as Assistant Scout Leader in 1975 later becoming Scout Leader.

From 1985 he held district appointments -–three years as ADC Scouts and two years as District Commissioner. Between 1990 and 1994 he took a sabbatical from Scouting to concentrate on studies at Stirling University. In 1994 he became GSL at 1st Falkirk.

He was also involved in the Blair Atholl Jamborette as an assistant sub camp leader in 1976 and 1978. In 1980 he joined the core team and in 1980, 82 and 84 was a sub camp leader. In 1986 he returned to run the satellite camp. From 2009-2015 he served on the Scottish board. He is a trustee of Barrwood and has been the chairman for five years.

Hamish was awarded the Medal of Merit in 1998; Silver Acorn in 2008; Bar to the Silver Acorn in 2015. Robert was a Cub and Scout at 1st Falkirk and from 1972-1988 held the posts of Assistant Scout Leader, Scout Leader and Group Scout Leader. Since 1995 the 69-year-old has been Assistant Cub Scout Leader.

Hamish said: “Robert was a considerable support to myself in the early years in my roles as his Assistant Scout Leader and when I was Scout Leader. In the last 20 years he has been exceptional support as Fiona’s assistant.”

In 1984 Robert was awarded the Chief Scout’s Commendation and the Medal of Merit in 1998. Fiona Scott (61) volunteered to take on a six week stint as Cub Scout Leader and after 25 years in the role is moving on to pastures new. In 2007 she was presented with the Award of Merit with a Bar added in 2015. The Scouts wasn’t her first volunteering role. She had already served 15 years with the Girl Guides first as Brown Owl at the 2nd Camelon and then as Assistant Ranger Leader at the Falkirk unit in the Pleasance.

While Robert is retiring from Scouting, Fiona and Hamish will share the ADC adult training role in Falkirk District.