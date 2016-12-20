Little things mean so much – let’s all be more charitable

Christmas is a magical time of year. For me, it’s the part of the year which I look forward to most – everyone’s in high spirits and it’s rare to come across anyone who isn’t in a brilliant mood.

I was chatting to my friends the other week about why we all love Christmas and, of course, the responses were typical for 19-year-old students: a month off uni, a cracking dinner on the 25th and then getting in a ridiculous state during the Hogmanay celebrations.

All those things sound great and it’s fair to say people my age to tend to look forward to the more alcohol/food driven part of the festivities.

However, what dawned on me after that conversation is how people my age are starting to lose sense of what Christmas is all about – giving.

Walking up and down the main shopping streets in Glasgow, it’s difficult not to pass the homeless. The people who, come Christmas morning, won’t be waking up to gifts from their loved ones.

The majority won’t get to enjoy a home-cooked Christmas dinner or celebrate the festivities with loved ones.

They are lonely and fragile so I can’t help but start to feel a bit guilty at the thought of indulging in a selection box come the 25th.

I’ve recently become involved with a community of people across the UK who prioritise charitable giving.

One little girl in particular stood out to me – eight-year-old Jessica from Fallin who has given up her Christmas afternoon every year to volunteer at a homeless shelter to make sure those living on the streets are given a festive lunch to eat.

If someone half my age can do that, why can’t more of us?

I urge you all to spare a thought this Christmas for those who aren’t as lucky as us. A trip to the supermarket to collect items for the foodbank costs little – let’s all be more charitable this year.