Letter from the Editor: Work together to benefit everyone

Two weeks on from the local government elections and it would appear that there is still uncertainty over who will be running our town hall in the coming months and years.

As with all of Scotland’s mainland local authorities, no political party gained a majority to take overall control of Falkirk Council.

Since around 3pm on Friday, May 5, when all the results had been announced there has been much debate and deliberation over who would assume the mantle of power.

Initially it appeared that a coalition was the most likely outcome.

But, in a move that is likely to have come as a rude awakening to some parties involved, it seems that will not be the way forward.

With edicts issued from party HQs effectively barring link ups with political adverseries it seems we are heading for a minority administration.

While that may seem a fair enough option – the party with the most councillors and which received the most votes runs the show – the repercussions from such a move could be detrimental to the district economy and, most importantly, our communities.

Without any agreed majority, the administration will never be able to put forward plans safe in the knowledge that they will have the backing to carry them out.

Such uncertainty is good for no-one.

What we need is for all councillors, whatever their political persuasion, to work together for the good of the people who elected them.

Falkirk needs a strong administration and a similarly robust opposition if the best interests of all our communities are to be served.