Letter from the editor: Time to consider future after ban

After not months but years of ‘will they, won’t they’ the Scottish Government has finally come out against fracking.

Earlier this week we heard that the moratorium put in place in 2015 will continue indefinitely.

Holyrood MSPs will be given an opportunity to vote on the issue but with only the Conservatives in favour, it will be a formality.

It’s been an emotive subject since day one.

Horror stories from the anti-camp about the impact in other countries where fracking was allowed: everything from health and the environment affected to a slump in property prices.

However, those in favour and, it must be admitted, those most likely to gain financially if it were to be given the go-ahead locally have always maintained that, operated correctly, the extraction process for methane gas is safe.

It cannot be denied that Ineos has committed a great deal of resources to taking forward the case for this gas extraction process, not least buying up licences over 700 square miles of the country.

Officials are now warning that the fallout from this ban could be the loss of highly skilled employees and the loss of a growth in Scottish manufacturing.

The implications are that this could impact on Grangemouth and the wider Falkirk area.

However, this must not be allowed to happen.

The Scottish Government must sit down with Ineos and ensure that despite this ban, jobs and our local economy are protected for decades to come.