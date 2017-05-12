Letter from the editor: Time is right to make the move

In many ways town centres are like local newspapers - they are easy to have a dig at but provide a vital service and would be sorely missed if they were no longer with us.

Both are also having to reinvent themselves in this increasingly digital age.

While newspapers like The Falkirk Herald are embracing more and more platforms and finding new technology to deliver news, our town centres are facing a tough fight to stave off the threat of online shopping.

But, if they take the right decisions and, crucially, receive the right support, then there’s no doubt there’s a bright future for both.

People still have a thirst for local news even it they ready it on phones and tablets rather than just print.

And we will still flock to our high streets if the offering is right, with leisure and the night-time economy likely to be as big a draw - if not bigger - than traditional shopping.

That’s why it’s good to see the board at Falkirk Delivers - of which I’m privileged to be a member - giving an early shoutout to the new council administration - whoever that may be - that the future prosperity of the town centre needs to be a top priority.

And chief amongst them is the need for it to house a new municipal buildings.

For all the protestations every time the subject is raised, such a move will actually save money when compared to the huge costs of maintaining the current HQ.

A move further into the town centre would boost business and provide the perfect catalyst for future growth.