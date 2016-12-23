Letter from the Editor: Soon time to get back on my bike

I finally gave in today and decided to sample one of the chocolates from the boxes that have been circulating in the office for the past couple of weeks.

Safe to say it was delicious and ‘one’ suddenly turned in to quite a few more.

I had been attempting to squeeze in some healthy eating between the end of my holiday in Florida in November and the start of the festive season.

However, when the pounds you had hoped to lose start to outnumber the days left until Christmas you know you’re beaten ... and you’re as well accepting defeat gracefully and joining in the festivities.

So it’s out with the salads and in with the mince pies, until the new year at least when things have to change.

I’ve decided that bending down to tie my shoe laces doesn’t in itself constitute an exercise regime,

So, with my dodgy knees having probably brought and end to my less-than-promising football career, it’s time for me to get on my bike.

From the Helix to the banks of the River Carron and stretching out to places such as Fintry, we’re blessed with great places to cycle.

And I’ve been inspired by a meeting at mey son’s school where we were treated to a video montage which included him doing circuit after circuit of the grounds on his bike.

His beaming smile as teachers raced to keep up with him has reminded me just how much fun cycling can be.

And it’s an image I’ll try to keep in mind as I struggle to get to grips with life in the saddle once more ...