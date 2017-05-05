Letter from the Editor: Safety assurance is required now

The majority of people growing up in this area would often hear that if the flame went out at the petrochemical plant we would all be blown up.

Thankfully, older and wiser, we now know that is not true.

But with the economic benefits brought to Grangemouth and Falkirk by the site operators, particularly, BP and now Ineos, there also comes a level of safety risk.

Over the years there have been tragedies when people have been injured, and sadly some have even lost their lives, but thankfully this is a rare occurrence.

Bosses pride themselves on safety records and we should all applaud them for that.

However, there is never room for complacency: too much is at risk if we do.

Tuesday’s incident was rare but still evoked concerns in our communities.

Nowadays, thanks to social media it is easier to get the correct information across to those affected. But there is always that delay until those details can be collated and passed on.

We never want to be accused of giving people the wrong information or as it is sometimes labelled ‘fake news’.

Everything we report is based on fact.

But what we will also do is ask the questions that people want – and need – answers to.

This includes questioning why Tuesday’s incident occurred and what processes are being put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

If such an industry is going to sit in the heart of our community we deserve assurances on its safety.