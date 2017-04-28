Letter from the Editor: Rekindlin and old love affair

Over the years, I’ve developed something of an obsession with he music of The Beatles and barely a birthday or Christmas passes without me receiving some sort of gift relating to the Fab Four.

I was on holiday last week and spent much of my time working on a revised version of a website cataloging my collection, as well as all the singles, EPs albums produced by John, Paul, George and Ringo.

This trip down memory lane also rekindled the collecting bug in me

It’s a task I first completed nearly 10 years ago and it was interesting to revisit some of the entries, especially the ones detailing where that particular part of my collection had come from.

Some now valuable picture discs were picked up on eBay for little more than a fiver and there are also plenty of gifts from friends and family, some of whom are sadly no longer with us.

But pride of place goes to the copy of The Beatles’ first official single, ‘Love Me Do’ - still in it’s original cover - which was a present from the staff at The Falkirk Herald on the occasion of my 40th birthday. Thanks guys!

and I soon added a couple of albums issued over the past couple of years.

But what really caught my eye was the special box set being released next month to mark the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and retailing at a whopping £100.

Hoping she would rise to the bait, I showed my wife the advert.

“Sure, just buy it,” she said, “then it lie in the cupboard with the others.”

I’m not sure she gets it...