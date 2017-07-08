Letter from the editor: Our NHS is the best in the world

The difference between the health care systems in America and Scotland have been brought home to me over the past few months.

A holiday in Florida in November didn’t get off to the greatest of starts when our first day, due to be enjoyed in the Magic Kingdom, was instead spent in hospital after my son fell in the villa and cracked his head.

Thankfully, it would appear that he is made of rubber rather than skin and bone like the rest of us

I’ve no quibbles about the service we received – but that only came after we flashed our credit card.

Fast forward several months to my son - yes, him again – being involved in a potentially serious accident.

We rushed him to A&E at Forth Valley Royal where, despite the signs indicating a four-hour wait, he was assessed quickly and immediately whisked through to see a doctor.

Thankfully, it would appear that he is made of rubber rather than skin and bone like the rest of us and, within a couple of hours, he was allowed home.

Not only was the service at least equal to what we received in America but the doctor who treated him couldn’t have been friendlier or any more caring. She even phoned the next day just to check how he was getting on.

And, of course, not once were we asked how we would like to pay.

Obviously, as a taxpayer I contribute to the funding of the NHS but, when it comes to some of live’s most diffifcult times, no one should have to fumble around for a cheque book before they can access treatment.

I’ll avoid any comment abut Mr Trump lest I’m not allowed back in the US.