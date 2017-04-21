Letter from the editor: It’s that ‘here we go again’ feeling

I’m sure that I wasn’t the only one who thought “not again” around 11.16am on Tuesday.

News of a snap general election caught many people unaware, not least those with the responsibility of organising the poll and subsequent counting of votes.

Any thoughts many of those in the corridors of power had of an early summer break in June had now gone out the window with Theresa May’s announcement.

The Prime Minister may be looking for certainty and stability but rather I think that she might have to contend with a large dose of voter fatigue.

It may be democracy but in Scotland we have been at the polls so often in recent years, it’s almost a case of “if it’s June I must have to vote for something”.

Last year the Brexit referendum followed hard on the heels of the Holyrood elections, while the year before that we had the last general election and only nine months earlier we had been through the whole Scottish referendum process.

In 2016 we are gearing up for the local council elections on May 4 when came this out-of-the-blue decision to take the country to the polls for yet another general election.

Within a space of five weeks people will not only be faced with two very different voting systems, but also who is allowed to vote will be at odds.

While EU citizens resident in Scotland, along with 16 and 17 year olds, will be encouraged to vote in the town hall elections, neither group will be eligible to choose Westminster’s next residents.

Politicians and election officials may have a tough job on their hands getting people to the polls.