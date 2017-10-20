Letter from tbe Editor: Jimmy’s arrival stirs memories

I couldn’t help but smile when I heard that one of our sports team had to hang around Falkirk Stadium for a while before he was able to grab a word with new Bairns assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl.

It brought back memories of my time with the Herald’s sister paper the Fife Free Press when he was taking his first steps into management with Raith Rovers.

I’m not sure we ever met at the appointed time and I became will acquainted with the area outside the manager’s office as I cooled my heels waiting for him to make an appearance

Whenever the sports editor was off, it fell upon me to cover the fortunes of the Kirkcaldy club and that inevitably meant a trip along to Starks Park for a chat with Jimmy.

With a mountain of work awaiting my return to the office, such delays didn’t exactly leave me in the best of moods but all that was forgotten as soon as Jimmy turned up.

“How are you doing big man?” was the inevitable greeting, before he began to regale me with stories from earlier in his career.

Bearing in mind this was someone who had played for Manchester United and Rangers - two of the biggest clubs in the country - as well as in the World Cup for Northern Ireland, there were plenty of tales to tell.

But Jimmy was not a man stuck in the past as his record with Rovers will testify. Twice he took them to the Premier League and, or course, he landed them their only major honour - the 1994 League Cup - after a dramatic shootout win over Celtic.

Oh for some similar success now!