Keeping children out of harm’s way

Members of the public can now submit online applications under the existing Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme on the Police Scotland website.

Previously applications could only be made by contacting 101 or attending a police office.

The new online application form allows any member of the public who has a concern about a person’s access or contact with a child to submit an application direct.

It gives people a more formal mechanism for requesting information about someone involved in their family life, specifically if they are concerned that the person might be a child sexual offender.

The scheme also provides for any other person who is concerned about a person’s access to someone else’s child to apply, albeit only the parent, carer or guardian can receive the information.

Applications will be dealt with proportionately and timely, with the applicant being kept updated.

If you have concerns about a child’s safety, please contact social work services or Police Scotland on 101.

However, if you suspect a child is in immediate danger please call 999.