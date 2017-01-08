Search

Kate Livingstone: My resolve is not to make resolutions!

My New Year’s resolution for 2017 is ... not to make any resolutions!

What’s the point. We get to January 10 and I’ve usually broken them all.

You last that long, I hear you say.

Well I do try but how are you supposed to go on a diet with all those boxes of chocolates still to eat. They were presents after all and it would be such a waste and very rude not to consume them.

And of course, there is a fridge and freezer still brim full of the “just in case” food that I buy every festive season.

You can hardly say “you’ll have had your tea” if someone turns up unexpectedly.

But as usual I overdo it and I’m left shoving it into the freezer or, as is more likely the case, sitting at night watching TV and working my way through Stilton and crackers/pate on toast/sausage rolls, and occasionally all three!

Then there is the cutting down on alcohol.

Don’t get me wrong, I like a wee glass of wine – as friends and regular readers will testify to – and sometimes I like more then one, but cut it out altogether? That is one step too far.

Next on the list is exercise. Well, as you know, I try ... and I try. But if truth be told, it’s a losing battle.

I go to the gym. I take part in all sorts of different classes that are on offer in the hope of finding one that firstly, I enjoy and secondly, don’t end up tripping over my feet.

I’m still looking.

Once I spotted my mother’s generation going to a tea dance in the sports centre and thought that maybe that would be my level, but I’m sure that I’d get myself in a spin – at all the wrong moments.

After that the list of resolutions I have tried and very quickly fallen off the wagon with just keeps on growing.

Getting out in the fresh air more – fine till it rains ... and I really can’t be bothered with being cold and wet.

Learning a new craft – tried a crochet class once and after the second week, it was gently suggested that perhaps it wasn’t for me as I tried to unravel the wool for what seemed like the hundredth time.

Learn a new skill – decided that I would go to the class on car mechanic basics and save myself a fortune. Didn’t quite work out like that but the instructor did offer to service my car for me if I promised not to come back! Think it was something to do with me dropping the oil all over the work station.

Need I go on? The list is endless.

And that’s why for 2017 I’m going to go with the flow and meet every challenge head on – but certainly not give myself additional ones!