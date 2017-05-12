It was a rubbish day out!

SCOUTS and cubs took to their canoes to do their bit in a litter pick.

Joined by Beavers on the canal bank the young people from the 93rd Braes and 89th Stenhousemuir carried out their annual clean-up on the Union Canal – filling 55 bags with rubbish.

scouts column

93rd Braes assistant Cub Scout Leader Peter Curry said: “This year we carried out the litter pick from the Seagull Trust Boathouse along the canal to Tesco at Redding. The Scouts and Cubs were in canoes and walked along the tow path from the Seagull Trust with the Beavers working in the area local to Tesco.

“The litter pick was very successful as we collected 55 bags of rubbish from the canal and towpath along with various other items like traffic cones, road barriers etc.”

And for their efforts they received thanks from Scottish Waterways.

John McGowan, volunteer co-ordinator for Scottish Waterways, said: “A fantastic turn out at the litter pick.

“Getting the volunteers on to the water and clearing the litter from the canal water and towpath has a huge impact on the canal environment and the perception by users.The group worked well and Scottish Canals is very grateful.”

And for their effort the two groups have been asked to help again later this year by carrying out a litter pick from Bonnybridge to the Falkirk Wheel.

IF you have experience in working with young people with additional needs then your knowledge could be used to make Scouting more inclusive. Scouts Scotland inclusion adviser for additional needs, John Kitson, is looking for volunteers to join his team.

This is an opportunity to use your knowledge and experience of working with young people with additional needs to help make Scouting more inclusive.

The role will involve providing support to leaders, meeting as a team about twice a year and supporting district or regional events as requested. If you have experience of working with young people with additional needs in Scouting get in touch with John at: additionalneeds@scouts.scot.