Historic anniversaries and modern updates

Forty years ago, 1st Falkirk Company decided to form a ‘‘pre-junior’’ section in the form of ‘‘Anchor Boys’’ for P2 and P3 boys. To commemorate that milestone, all sections of the company had a ten-pin bowling night on March 24 when Dorothy McClements was present to cut the anniversary cake. This 40th anniversary coincides with the BB recognising such an age group as previously many had been operating units called, variously, Cabin Boys, Robins and Knots. The Junior Section also previously known as Boy Reserves and Life Boys, celebrate their centenary this year and as part of their individual celebrations the Glasgow Science Centre is again hosting a giant sleepover on November 3. This popular event should be considered as it gives boys a chance to extend enjoyable fellowship outwith local contacts.

From time to time the Battalion has to regroup its rules, regulations and criteria for everyday operation to keep in line with circumstances of modern living and Brigade regulations indicated by Headquarters. For more than a year, various officers have been trying to do just that and now available is the new Battalion constitution which will be available not only online but in booklet form for ease of reference, when the inevitable questions arise at meetings as to whether proceedings are ‘‘in order’’. Such indications of change from ‘‘on high’’ are often decided at the Brigade Council which meets annually and to which officers are invited to attend and be part of such decisions. This year the conference has been arranged by a younger group from the Brigade executive and, re-scheduled from Cardiff to Manchester, will take place between September 1-2. Officers attending can also carry proxy votes of others, so that topics can be decided on as wide opinions as can be arranged.