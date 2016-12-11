Heroes not all their cracked up to be

Never meet your heroes, they say.

You can maybe add to that “never listen to anything your heroes say if it’s not in a lyric”.

Kate Bush must have disappointed at least some portion of her fans, by outing herself as a supporter of Teresa May. Which at least means she’s not a rabid fan of UKIP under Eddie Hitler, sorry, Paul Nuttall.

After all, who could have suspected that the millionaire, middle England-raised singer of songs of merrie Albion might have been a Conservative?

But wait! Arriving on the horizon, it’s Paul Weller – the man who brought us Red Wedge, and is now behind Concert for Corbyn, an event taking place in Brighton later in December.

Ms. Bush is unlikely to appear, although the ‘Army Dreamers’ songstress does share with Weller the distinction of being banned by the BBC, alongside Pussy Riot, the Sex Pistols and Gang of Four. Anyway, at Kate’s current rate of live performance she’s unlikely to play until 2049 – by which time the multi-tentacled President Trump will have insulted the Vogon ambassador and only Keith Richards will be likely to survive the inevitable armageddon.

At that point, even Kate’s anti-war ditty might not be enough to save us…