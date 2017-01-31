Has technology killed the art of conversation completely?

I promised myself that I wouldn’t start this weeks article with the words “When I was a young girl….”

But the way we live has changed a lot in the past 20 years. I think we’re extremely lucky to live in a world which is as technologically advanced as it is.

Human beings are clever inventions and the things we’ve subsequently invented have been just as remarkable.

The advances we’ve made as a species are incredible. However, I can’t help but think in the past 20 years, despite our intelligence, we’ve gone slightly backwards.

Before I make my point, I want to make something absolutely clear: in no way do I disagree with technology.

I think technology is one of the best things to have ever been created and I think we’re lucky to be given the ability to work alongside hand in hand with it.

I’d also like to point out that I don’t find myself exempt from the point I’m about to make. What I’m about to say, we’re all guilty of – I’m just bringing it to your attention.

Ask yourself this: when was the last time you sat down with a group of people and had a proper conversation?

How often are you in a restaurant and you notice that both of you, and everyone else, is sitting scrolling, ignoring the other person and everyone else around you?

I’ll punt a guess and say, honestly, it’s pretty often. I do it, we all do it. Rewind 20 years though, put yourself in a similar situation and I can guarantee it was a very different scene.

So what’s happened to the art of conversation?

I’m not saying conversation is dead but the way we communicate is changing and I’m not sure it’s for the better.

Human beings are social animals. So here’s a simple suggestion: next time you’re out and about, put the technology down. I can guarantee your conversation will be much better!