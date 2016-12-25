GIVING THE GIFT OF MUSIC THIS Christmas

Music fans have better things to do than trudge up and down the high street.

But good news for the armchair shopper. DFS have a sale on! Also, music-themed festive items are now big business. Beyonce is the latest to cash in, with a line of ‘Lemonade’-inspired merch – shorts, tees and sweatshirts, and of course lemon-stuffed Christmas stockings.

If you still have to put up your tree, then give it that finishing touch – a set of Daft Punk ‘helmet’ baubles. Alternatively, you could replace the fairy with a Justin Bieber action figure (ok, it’s not technically meant to be tree-top, but it’s an amusing mental image).

Everyone and his dog are sporting Ramones apparel now, but Christmas jumpers are still a bit of a niche market. Slayer offer one with the usual trees replaced with skulls, while for that special music veteran in your life, an original – but unofficial – tee from Woodstock 1969 will set you back $10,000.

If you want your party to have a musical theme then look no further than the world of rock as your guide to all things alcoholic. AC/DC and the Grateful Dead lock decanters with Cliff and Olivia Newton-John in the red wine market, while Elbow have an ale named after their ‘Build a Rocket Boys!’ album.

But whatever way you choose to celebrate, make sure it’s a loud one.