Getting quizzical has helped broaden my outlook on life!

Every so often in life you get the pleasure of indulging in new activities and opportunities which help broaden your outlook on life.

One of the things which has helped me look at the world from different points of view is working in a pub.

I’ve worked at the Canalside for almost two years and have loved every minute of it. Somehow, I recently landed the job as pub quiz host, going from a rookie quiz-goer to a full-on quizmaster.

Three months on, I’m not only hosting the quiz at the Canalside every Thursday but at the Black Bull every Tuesday too. I thought working in one pub was an eye opener, never mind two!

One of the most important things about a pub quiz is the interaction the quizmaster (or mistress, in my case) has with punters.

Reading out questions is only one aspect of the job; speaking to people and getting to know the regulars is another. It’s chatting to every single person who comes through the door which makes the job so enjoyable.

Hearing their different stories is so rewarding, even if it’s just little snippets of their lives here and there.

War veterans, retired police inspectors, 30 trainee prison guards, journalists, footballers, students and even my dad’s old PE teacher have all come along to the quiz nights.

Learning all about their lives and the things they’ve done is so interesting.

Hearing stories about the world from so many different angles is amazing and I feel lucky to be in that position.

I’m not looking forward to the day I have to give my quizzes a miss. I’ve become quite attached to asking people questions and meeting lots of new people.

If you’re at a loose end on a Thursday or Tuesday night, you know where to find me!