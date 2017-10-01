Game on when it comes to matches

Officers have been exceptionally busy over the last week, with more than 1100 calls coming through the Force contact centre for the Falkirk area.

The types of calls vary and the response to each has to be assessed and officers deployed in priority order.

Local officers have been working tirelessly to answer these calls and undertake additional patrols in areas that cause our communities greatest concern.

Further work undertaken last weekend saw the deployment of additional resources to police locally in response to a traditional spike in demand when major football matches are played, not only when these games are in our area but also when they are played elsewhere.

Thankfully, last weekend’s game was unremarkable in terms of disorder locally but a lot of prevention activity is undertaken prior to games.

Officers visit venues and link in with licensees to discuss their arrangements to ensure the safety of their patrons and the responsible sale of alcohol.

All licensees want their premises to be a safe environment and we’ll continue to work with them in the future to ensure their good work continues.