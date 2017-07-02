Fun times to end session

THE Helix has proved to be one of the most popular places in the district for end of term meetings.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the 93rd Braes travelled to the Kelpies for individual nights of fun.

The two youngest sections took along bikes, scooters and skates to play on during the evening.

Beaver leader Annemarie Waddell said: “We all had a great time and I would like to thank all our Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and their parents for all their enthusiasm and support throughout the year.”

Beavers from the 27th Bonnybridge also took advantage of the play park at the Helix but they had to complete a scavenger hunt beforehand.

MEMBERS of the 5th Mount Gerald group had 587 reasons to say thank you to Tesco shoppers.

The combined efforts of scouts, cubs, young leaders, leaders and parents who took part in a bag pack at the store in the Falkirk Retail Park netted £587 for group subs.

Group scout leader David Mackie organised last Sunday’s fundraiser.

He said: “It was a very successful bag pack and raised a substantial amount for the group funds.

“Well done guys, I’m extremely proud of you all.’’

THE advance party of Explorers, networkers and leaders for the Let’s Build Namibia 2017 project arrived in Africa earlier this week.

The Forth Region expedition’s aim was to raise £40,000 to build a kindergarten school room, community garden and install a borehole.

Fundraising began last year when a film showed the difficulties the children of Omakange village in a remote corner of Namibia experience in trying to get an education.

They cannot start their schooling until they are strong enough to walk the 14km round trip along dusty roads in the hot sun to the nearest village.

It was this that prompted Forth Valley Scouts to start fundraising, initially £25,000, but this was increased to £40,000 to include the bore hole.

The work will be carried out alongside the Scouts of Namibia and the villagers of Omakange.