Fun day should not be missed

JUST like those must-see sporting fixtures, this year’s family fun day is the not to be missed annual event in the Scouting calendar.

With fingers crossed that the day will dawn sunny and warm (and stay that way) organisers of the mammoth range of activities are gearing up for more than 1000 children and adults.

The Forth Region fun day at Barrwood brings together Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers, parents and siblings. Organisers have split the day in two with four sessions in each half.

In the morning Beavers and Cubs will be on land experiencing, among other things, the joy of catapulting, tug o’ war, a bouncy castle, archery and the mud slide.

Scouts and Explorers will take to the water in kayaks and canoes and tackle a watery obstacle course.

After lunch they will swap over with leaders supervising the Beavers and Cubs in the water. Parents are also occasionally volunteered to co-row a kayak.

The day will come to a close with a traditional camp fire and for those who are staying the night a well earned sleep under canvas.

THE recent sunny weather tempted the Scouts and Explorers from one group to take to their hammocks instead of canvas when they went camping.

Members of the 93rd Braes, 23 Scouts and four Explorers/young leaders set up camp at Windy Ridge in Barrwood.

Although most opted to sleep in patrol tents, a few hardy individuals strung up their hammocks for a night under the stars.

Assistant cub leader Peter Curry said: “The weather was great so we spent some of the time on the reservoir canoeing and building a raft.”

With just four more weeks to go until the end of the Scouting term outdoor activities are rapidly increasing in number.

There are cycle rides, hikes, visits to Helix Park, Rough Castle, Callendar Park, canoeing on the canal, park litter picks, barbecues, wide games and dozens of nights camping still to take place.

I’m certain there will be a number of activities planned for the school summer holidays. Enjoy.