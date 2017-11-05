First Responders pass exams

THE latest group of First Responders were put through their paces when they gained their qualification.

Leaders from Falkirk District and Clackmannanshire met with First Aid trainers Ann Gilchrist and Alan Dick at Denny Scout Centre.

The day long course (Module 10) gives leaders, as well as young leaders, basic First Aid which covers most of the ailments which a leader will come across in their day-to-day Scouting and is the minimum qualification demanded by the Scout Association.

For young leaders the course qualifies them for stage four of the Emergency Aid badge as well as a First Responder certificate.

All holders of the qualification, which is essential for a leader to gain their Wood Badge, must take a refresher course after three years.

The next course will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the 89th Scout Hall, James Street, Stenhousemuir, from 9.30am to noon and 1pm to 4.30pm.

If you would like to take part contact District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist at falkirkdc@live.co.uk.

A CHANCE to raise cash for your group and have a bit of fun is being offered by organisers of a 5k run.

The Supernova Run at The Kelpies takes place over Friday, November 10, Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

Thousands of runners will tackle the 5km course around Helix Park. Many will be raising money for their nominated charity.

Last year runners wore fancy dress – tutus, glow sticks, LED glasses, etc. and ranged from toddlers to grandparents.

Falkirk District Scouts are supporting this event and giving YOU a chance to raise money by being part of the start area marshalling team.

This involves handing out head torches, helping runners into their start areas and marshalling them to the start line.

Teams of 10 are required each night as follows: Friday, November 10, 6pm to 10pm; Saturday, November 11, 5pm to 9.30pm; and Sunday, November 12, 3pm to 7.30pm.

You can choose to do one, two or all three nights and payment is £15 per night. This is open to Explorers (14+), Network, SAS, leaders and parents.

If you wish to help email: dick.alan@gmail.com.