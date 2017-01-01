Festive activities and successes

With my mentioning national BB competitions, I knew I’d jolt a memory or two as to others from the area still involved! Dave Wilson, skipper at 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church) tells me not just one, but both his table tennis teams are through to Round 3; one team having emerged ahead of Port Glasgow and the other beating Inverness.

With two local teams through to the Scottish final of the BB Masterteam quiz, it has been arranged that it will be hosted at Brightons Church on Saturday, February 25, where the Battalion public relations officer will be the quizmaster.

Back at 1st Grangemouth, before breaking for Christmas and the New Year, the Junior Section and Anchor Boys held traditional parties, whereas the Company Section opted for a night out at the Falkirk Megazone. Fundraising, as always, goes on unabated to meet ever rising capitation fees and provide for the extra activities and competitions mentioned. For 1st Grangemouth a welcome £600 was raised recently from an event hosted at Scott’s Restaurant in the town.

Dave also has an appeal to any company who may have surplus colour stands which they could make use of. Perhaps they are anticipating reclaiming the Battalion Colours after a period away?

At Carronvale, the Scottish BB Headquarters in Larbert, with the departure of Bill Stevenson to take up his new position of Brigade Secretary and CEO, the post of director for Scotland becomes vacant. Until it is filled, Alan Hunter, in addition to his other duties, will be acting director from January 1.

Bill’s parting Newsletter thanks all who helped and encouraged him over the last seven years or so and that it has been his privilege to work with all the volunteers throughout the country who successful are raising the profile of the organisation.

Happy New Year!