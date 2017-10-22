Explorers’ expedition time

IT was a summer of action and learning for one group of Explorers.

Nine members of the Cross Explorer Unit undertook their expedition to complete their Chief Scout Platinum Award.

Taking on the weather during a Duke of Edinburgh Award assessment.

In order to gain the award they had to be a member of Explorer Scouts for at least six months; complete six nights away of which four must be camping; complete two activities from the International, Community and Values list. The two activities should come from different areas; hold the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, or complete the four Platinum Scout Challenges.

It was a chance for patrol leaders to meet with their patrols to discuss what they would like to do over the coming session.

The plans include Edinburgh Dungeons for Hallowe’en, diving lessons at the Commonwealth Pool, night hikes, winter camping and working towards the Chief Scout Diamond Award.

EXCITEMENT is building for a group of Cubs who are about to experience their first nights away.

The youngsters from the 27th Bonnybridge group are heading to Meggernie for a two night stay.

And they have been promised a belated Hallowe’en event with the leaders getting into the spirit of the action.

GUIDE Dogs charity is looking for Scouts to get involved in its Streets Ahead campaign.

Its aim is to tackle the obstacles people who are blind or partially sighted often find on the UK’s streets.

Scouts of all ages can make a difference by identifying the issues and challenges that people with sight loss face in your communities.

Guide Dogs has created a game of Street Clutter Bingo to help you do this.

You could then hold a Safer Street Party and organise activities that bring people together to chat about what you’ve learned from your street clutter bingo game.

You may like to invite people with sight loss to your events, plus nearby residents, local business people, the council, media, and don’t forget Guide Dogs’ local campaigners.

The first 100 Scout groups that email with photos of your party each gets a Guide Dogs mascot toy.

All the resources needed to host a Safer Street Party are online at: www.guidedogs.org.uk/scouts.