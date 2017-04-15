‘Ere it’s funny how music takes you back innit?

For the purposes of the following In My View please imagine the voices of either Pete or Dud as you read it.

If you are not familiar with the 1960s icons created by Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, then basically any whiny, nasal voice will do.

I recently found myself with a spare hour or two, so, with the help of a packet of crisps and a can of Irn Bru Extra, I spent a most enjoyable time watching the Oasis documentary Supersonic.

Once you got used to the habit both Gallagher brothers have of using the F word and C word as verb, noun and adjective in almost every sentence, it became a really pleasant stagger down memory lane for me.

It’s funny how music takes you back to a certain time and place.

Oasis were my generation’s Beatles and the biggest band on the planet at one time – even for me, a man who was also discovering the relatively sedate classic rock joys of Clapton and his like at the same time as listening to Noel callously calling soon to be dead Michael Hutchence a has been.

I can’t help but think of sweaty Edinburgh indie clubs whenever I hear Some Might Say or Wonderwall.

Sometimes a single album can define a certain time and place.

Moon Safari by frog rockers Air always takes me back to studying journalism in Darlington, while Captain Beefheart’s totally weird Trout Mask Replica reminds me of working at a newspaper in Congleton and Permission to Land by The Darkness brings back my stay up in Elgin.

Apple may be handy but the sheer volume of music available doesn’t burn albums into your mind the same way a limited number of CDs and tapes tended to.