Drink and drugs are summer road killers

Last Friday, Falkirk officers took part in the launch of Police Scotland’s week long summer drink/drug drive campaign.

Statistics show Scotland’s road users are at their highest risk of being killed or seriously injured at this time of year because the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The campaign will combine high visibility patrols and roadside checks and will also include looking out for early morning motorists who may still be under the influence from the night before.

Local officers will be supported by divisional roads policing officers on increased high visibility patrols with the aim of reinforcing that drink/drug driving is unacceptable.

If you choose to drink and drive or drive whilst unfit due to the effects of drugs there is every likelihood you will be caught.

Falkirk officers will target those irresponsible and dangerous road users who make it unsafe for themselves and others by drink/drug driving.

Anyone with information on drink/drug drivers can contact officers on 101 or 999 in an emergency or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.