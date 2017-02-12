Challenging tasks for all

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from one of the largest groups in the district enjoyed a day of activity at one of the movement’s national centres.

Around 80 members of the 1st Falkirk Scout group were at Fordell Firs near Dunfermline where they enjoyed the indoor and outdoor play areas, the caving complex, the go karts and the grass sledges. In addition the Cubs took part in wayfaring orienteering.

The Scouts did a roped activity in the morning either climbing, crate climbing or Jacob’s Ladder.

And in the afternoon they had the choice of the low ropes course, archery or bungee trampoline.

Hamish Scott, group scout leader at 1st Falkirk, said: “Following the activities, we conducted our ‘going up’ ceremony with three Beaver scouts moving on to the Cub Scouts and a dozen Cub Scouts moving on to the Troop.

“The new Cubs and Scouts were invested alongside a number of new recruits and Scout Coll Braid was presented with his Chief Scout’s Gold Award.

“The sun shone and all the young people went home dirty and tired but most of all happy.”

The threat to Falkirk outdoor activities should be a major concern to all parents and carers.

With the increasing amount of obesity in children, the need for regular exercise and the chance to take part in a variety of activities should be encouraged.

It is something which is uppermost in the thinking of the Scout Association.

In today’s column and over the last few weeks I have highlighted the wide range of opportunities, from camping and climbing to outdoor pursuits, offered to children of all ages in the different sections.

Falkirk District Scout Commissioner Ann Gilchrist, said: “Every week and on various weekends throughout the year, we give hundreds of young people the chance to experience a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

“Eighty Scouts from the district braved the eather to camp at Invertrossachs, at Easter hundreds of Beavers will be taking part in an adventure at Barrwood and, in the summer, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from across the district will be coming together for an action-packed family day.

“Our fully trained leaders are determined to make every minute count for the young people who join us.”

For more information contact falkirkdc@live.co.uk.