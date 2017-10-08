Brigade caught up in Hurricane Irma

Brigade president, Rev. The Lord Griffiths of Burry Port, whilst at Brigade Council in Manchester recalled his years of involvement with the Brigade in Haiti as the news was coming in of Hurricane Irma throughout the Caribbean. His letter of encouragement of how he had personally witnessed the aftermath of hurricanes and earthquakes there was all the more poignant as he conveyed good wishes and prayers from the BB here in the UK. Global Fellowship has indicated its support for the Brigade in the islands and any who wish to financially support such efforts can to do so through its website. Just as each week the Falkirk Herald has a Retro section illustrating yesteryear, occasionally things cross my desk indicating such BB memories. Recently, involving my former company, was a postcard illustrating 1st Larbert (West Church) photographed on the lawn of Woodcroft in Carronvale Road, the home of the Captain Callander Wade and his sister Miss Wade, who also had involvement in the Girls’ Guildry. The occasion was the display of the Battalion colours following success in the drill competition in 1937/38. Also in the picture was a Lieutenant Arthur Coutts who went on later to be captain of the Company. Under his charge with another Lieutenant, Douglas McKinnon, the company met with similar success in the 1950s, the competition being then keenly contested with 1st Grangemouth (then Kerse Church) under the captaincy of Jimmy Napier. Drill has waned in popularity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that such discipline spills over into nearly every other activity and aspect of life and companies still instilling such self-respect are the ones who are most successful in their wider endeavours.

A more tenuous connection is the report by Captain Owen Fleming and Battalion basketball convenor, that the competition involving nine teams took place on September 27 with 1st Polmont (Brightons Church) and 1st Falkirk (Grahamston United Church) winning the junior and senior events respectively.