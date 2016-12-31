Brexit, Trump and death but was 2016 that bad?

The year 2016 has been described by some as horrendous and when we reflect on what has happened during these past 12 months death, disaster and destruction aren’t far from the forefront of our minds.

Much-loved celebrities have died, the political landscape is in turmoil after Brexit and Trump, while terrorist attacks and natural disasters continue to threaten to destabilise communities.

However, it was also a year for inspirational stories and wonderful achievements. For instance, the New York Times reported that some of the major medical diseases like colon cancer, dementia and heart disease are starting to decline in wealthier nations; Nigerian media outlet Vanguard reported in June there were no known cases of the deadly virus Ebola left in West Africa; and, in sport in August, Great Britain had its most successful ‘away’ Olympic Games, winning 67 medals in Rio.

These were just some of the success stories that happened in the “annus horribilis” and helping to chip in with a gold medal at the Games was Scotland’s Andy Murray whose year was anything but horrendous.

The 29-year-old received the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award for an unprecedented third time after a remarkable season which saw him win Wimbledon, finish the year on top of the men’s tennis summit and enjoy the aforementioned success at the Olympics.

It was an incredible moment and a timely reminder of what can be achieved with hard work, determination and effort not to mention unbelievable skill.

Murray is an inspiration to all young athletes. So although 2016 was seen by some as dismal, there was still plenty of success to celebrate.