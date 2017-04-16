Bowled over in the alley

A FEW weeks ago I mentioned the Jambowlree and that members of the 51st Dennyloanhead were taking part.

The idea was that Scout groups from around the world would sign up to a night of ten pin bowling.

Well, along with thousands of sections from dozens of countries, the 51st Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and leaders went to Camelon to knock over the pins.

Group scout leader Euan Rose said: “We were very busy trying to make sure the bowling balls went in the general direction of the pins.

“A good night was had by everyone from Beavers to leaders.”

The competition runs until the end of May when a global map, pinpointing the areas of participation, will be produced.

At the end of the competition the score for each group is added up and the results published.

Fingers crossed 51st!

WHEN was the last time you sat around the table and had a game of Monopoly, Cluedo or Chess?

Or do you prefer Scrabble, Twister or snakes and ladders.

Well, members of the 93rd Braes Scouts spent one of their meetings, getting to know the intricacies of individual and team games.

As well as discovering you can have a good time not hooked up to a load of electronic gadgetry it also taught them a few new skills.

It just proves there’s always something for everyone in the world of Scouting.

A COMMUNITY impact support day aims to help you, help your community.

On Saturday, June 3, from 9.30am to 5.30pm at Fordell Firs there will be the opportunity to discover how you can help make a difference.

If you are a young leader, leader, manager or network member and want to help your members support your local community, sign up for the interactive day.

If you have any questions contact Alan Hands at alan.hands@scouts.org.uk.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided, however, you do need to register.

Go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-impact-support-days-registration-27253405670.