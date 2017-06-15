Beavers are pick of the litter

IT’S raining so it can only mean one thing, it’s time for a litter pick.

Beavers and leaders from 16th Laurieston made sure they were in their waterproofs as they tackled a community challenge.

Armed with bin bags and litter pickers they descended on the glen and gathered up rubbish left by previous visitors.

It is tasks like this which show Scoutings commitment to the community and one of the reasons why young people learn the value of respect – for themselves and for others.

DISTRICTS are putting forward the winning teams from their local flag competitions to the zonal qualifiers and for Falkirk District that’s the team from the 93rd Braes.

This weekend they will be at Fordell Firs National Activity Centre where they will be tested on a range of outdoors and camping skills including pioneering, fire lighting, camp cooking and camp hygiene. The winners of each zonal, as well as the top scorers from the zonal rounds, will be invited to the national final, which is to be held at Meggernie National Activity Centre in September.

Good luck to Zoe and her patrol.

A NEW initiative will make your memories of scouting last forever on newly created memory walls.

The Fordell Firs “Campfire Stories” wall or the Lochgoilhead “My Adventure” wall offer a way for you to share your experience with others.

You could tell the story of the memory of your first cub camp, your first expedition as a leader or your region’s 100th visit to the centre. Or, you could simply tell everyone what an amazing camp you had.

Each wall has a number of spaces available to preserve your experience in our living history. Each individual memory space costs £5 and larger groups memories costs £50.

To find out more go to: www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/make-your-camp- memories-last-a-lifetime/?dm_i=2SBF,H0T9, NLNNR,1RM5B,1

IF you are interested in joining your local beaver, cub, scout or explorer group as a member or a volunteer, contact District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist at: falkirkdc@live.co.uk.