Be Prepared: Out of season camping trip

The dramatically changing weather is making it difficult to gauge outdoor activities for the next term in the Scouting world.

But never people to let a bit of frost or minus degree temperatures put them off, a group of hardy Scouts from the 27th Bonnybridge group will be pitching their tents for their annual Brass Monkey camp.

The hardy individuals, along with their leaders, are heading to Invertrossachs Scout Camp later this month – so almost certain to experience, at best, a chilly night and, at worst, sub-zero temperatures.

But as one eager Scout said to me: “That’s why you become a Scout. Camping’s great no matter when you do it. It gets so you don’t feel the cold, you just put on more clothes.”

Rather them than me, although they will be indoors during the afternoon for a few hours of sporting activities with their counterparts from Falkirk District.

For those people who have never heard of the campsite, it is approximately 7km from Callander and is in the grounds Invertrossachs Estate within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

There are camping areas, mature woodland and a variety of facilities.

Loch Venachar is a must for watersports and activities as some of the aforementioned Scouts discovered when they went kayaking last summer.

The morning started with a mist over the loch. It was chilly and there was a breeze.

But for the determined 11-14-year-olds it was all part of the adventure. The majority already had experience of being on the water from their hours spent on the reservoir at Barrwood.

But the loch was a whole new ball game as they were met with waves and currents.

However, after an essential lesson in safety and warming up exercise as well as suitably attired in their buoyancy aids, they paddled out.

For the next couple of hours it was a case of lessons, learning and fun and although by the end of it they were very wet (capsizing seemed to be a big part of the end of the activity) and tired they had had a great time.

The camp and the kayaking are typical activities the majority of scouts experience through their groups. Add to those, cooking (indoor and out), team building, correct use of camp equipment, ironing and model-making and you have a range of activities to interest the majority of young people.

For more information about your local Scout group go to falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/.