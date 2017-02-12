BB Notes: President angling for fundraising catch

It seems from last week’s issue of the Falkirk Herald that Falkirk and District Battalion’s president may have been hiding his light in the depths of a loch in Limerigg.

, for not only is he the skipper of the 5th Larbert Company (Grace and Baptist Churches) but also the captain of the Black Loch Fishery quiz team, the latest in a long line of challengers for BB2’s Eggheads.

Not the first BB officer to rise to the bait of trying to land the prize catch of a plaice ahead of this shoal of renowned piranhas.

Perhaps they will be more successful than the team of BB officers some time ago from the West of Scotland who found themselves in troubled waters and were soon well and truly hooked and tossed back as small fry.

Enough of this carping and time to wish them well and hope they too are not cod. The result will be known when the episode is screened at a later date. The laudable aim of this motley crew is to raise funds for a £14,000 ‘wheely boat’ which will enable less able anglers to take to the water.

Such fundraising seems to have been a theme in this column for a week or so. This week the Battalion is grateful to the Church of Scotland for providing further sponsorship towards the cost of its annual alternative worship event ‘TurnaBBouT’ in Falkirk Town Hall on March 3 when a good turnout of, particularly, Juniors and Anchors is anticipated as we celebrate 100 years of juniors in the BB.

A special badge has been produced for these appropriate age groups and is available from BB Supplies. Also available on the BB Website is a new Juniors 100 logo which can be downloaded in a variety of formats to use locally. Further, to bring the significance of this year to these boys logo and cartoon packs can be downloaded for use in projects in these sections. Have your sections any planned celebration events? Do let me know. I’m always happy to share your experiences.