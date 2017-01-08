BB Notes: Looking forward and back at New Year

What does 2017 hold for the BB, particularly in Falkirk and District?

2017 will mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the BB Boy Reserves which later became the Life Boys and is currently the Junior Section. This will be highlighted in the alternative worship event TurnaBBouT in Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, March 3.

Falkirk and District Battalion will celebrate its 100th anniversary but celebrations will be part of our programme for session 2017/18.

Some of our companies have also celebrated significant anniversaries. However, there are also a number of companies who have come and gone. Sometimes their churches were removed or united or perhaps their catchment areas reduced in house numbers or, as now, there could have been problems with leadership numbers. I wonder how many of you remember or, indeed, were members of any of the following: 1st Airth; 1st Avonbridge; 1st Blackbraes and Shieldhill; 1st Bonnybridge (formerly 1st High Bonnybridge); 3rd Bo’ness; 1st Carron; 1st Dennyloanhead; 2nd Falkirk; 5th Falkirk; 6th Falkirk; 9th Falkirk; 10th Falkirk; 11th Falkirk; 2nd Grangemouth; 3rd and 4th Grangemouth (united to form the 7th); 5th Grangemouth; 4th Larbert (RSNH); 1st Laurieston; 2nd Laurieston; 1st Muiravonside; 1st Redding & Westquarter; 1st Reddingmuirhead; 1st Shieldhill; 1st Slamannan and 2nd Slamannan (Limerigg).

There were a few more originally in this battalion but later removed to Stathkelvin from Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. I’d be interested to hear any memories of these companies. I can be contaced on 01324 553413 or at stedfastfirstaid@hotmail.co.uk.

Sad news of the death of Hugh Hunter, former officer in 2nd, 4th and 7th Grangemouth Companies who will be remembered for his BB football involvement and as drill convenor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.