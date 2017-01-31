BB Notes: Engaging locally, nationally and globally

1st Polmont (Brightons Church) and 1st Denny and Dunipace (Westpark Church) have progressed to the Scottish final of the BB Masterteam to be held at Brightons church hall on February 25.

Also on their way in the national table tennis competition is the ‘A’ team from 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church) who recently had a good result against 4th Dunfermline beating them 9-0. Not so fortunate however was the ‘B’ team which narrowly went down to 2nd Gourock 3.6. Skipper Dave Wilson acknowledges the donation given to the company recently by Mrs Nancy Ramage. Such donations are always welcome in offsetting expenses such as the above competitions and general running costs which otherwise require fundraising. Money can often be a major issue within companies who have to meet capitation fees annually to meet insurance and central office costs. The Battalion too, in staging its annual alternative worship event TurnaBBouT in the Falkirk Town Hall (this year on Friday, March 3) depends on raising £1000 to clear its expenses. This year even with the generosity of Falkirk Presbytery, that sum looks like falling well short. The event is the only worship event held for the whole battalion each year involving all sections of all companies. This year it celebrates the younger BB groups in the centenary of the formation of the Boy Reserves (later the Life Boys, Juniors and Anchor Boys). It is open to every boy in the Battalion and is at no entry cost. Does any company have seniors who would relish a challenge? Would your company like to get involved in a project that makes a difference? The BB in Scotland is looking for seniors and leaders to take part in a trip to Malawi in June 2018 to renovate classrooms. Contact Irene Davidson at Carronvale by February 20 for details.