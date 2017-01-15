BB Notes: A busy time ahead for everyone

Time for officers to take a deep breath as a busy time ahead looms as the school term resumes and BB activities restart after the festive break.

Those still involved in national competitions will again be challenging to move closer to ‘finals’ and for others within the Battalion, involvement in five-a-sides, table tennis, the Anchor Boy fun day, chess and Pulpit Fall (Christian Faith) will again be involved, within the month.

The annual Burns Supper at Carronvale House is on Monday, January 23. As well as a traditional meal, guests can expect to enjoy first class entertainment. Details from Irene at BB Scottish HQ, with proceeds going to the Carronvale Appeal.

Members of the Falkirk & District Stedfast Association are reminded of their annual church service, this year at Polmont Old Parish Church on January 22 at 11am.

The annual Youth Link Awards to recognise the contribution of youth workers is now open for nominations. Please consider if there is any BB leader whose work with young people deserves to be celebrated in such a way. Details from the BB website.

Also on the website are the details of Quest 2017, the latest Scotland-wide challenge for BB companies.

There are seventeen mini-challenges for BB members of all ages to tackle.

Following the success of a similar event in 2015, plans are underway to run a second event for young leaders from Scotland. The 2017 event will be at the Scout Centre at Lochgoilhead from Friday-Sunday, February 17-19. This free residential and training weekend is open to young leaders (16-25). Enquiries should be directed to Alan Hunter at the Scottish Carronvale HQ.

Finally, with sadness, another death of a former BB stalwart, George Rettie has been announced. George was a former captain of 1st Grangemouth (then Kerse Church) as well as a battalion office-bearer and more recently a member of the Stedfast Association. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.