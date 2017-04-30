Atholl adventure for Scouts

EXPLORERS from the Cross Unit took their lives in their hands when they joined in a daring activity.

They linked up with a couple of Scouts from the 62nd, two explorers from Portsoy and the Blair Atholl Jamborette gorge team for a day of canyoning and gorge walking.

The Blair Atholl adventure was made up of two sessions.

The morning consisted of gorge walking at Calvine where the explorers had to face a plunge into the cold water.

They had to trust the current to take them downstream and then had to scramble over rocks to get further along.

Assistant Explorer Scout Leader Graeme Galloway said: “We had to make it up to the great rock faces to slide into the river (just like flumes at the swimming pool).

“We were shivering and with our cold hands they proved the most difficult hurdle.”

In the afternoon they moved on to the Falls of Bruar. And for some it was a case of overcoming a fear of heights and facing the cliff edge.

Graeme said: “Some of these jumps were more than ten metres.

“It was a great day for everyone and something which really tested us.”

A GROUP of Scouts will be helping honour the navy when they take part in a special memorial.

The 27th Bonnybridge will provide a flag party for the unveiling and dedication of the Naval Services War Memorial.

The ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 30, and will begin with a service at St Helen’s Church at 11am followed by a parade from the Bonnybridge Community Centre to the Memorial Gardens.

The application which was made in December 2016 and agreed in by Falkirk Council in February this year, was for a plinth, topped with a naval mine, with an anchor to the rear and a plaque on its front. Bonnybridge Heritage launched the bid to honour of Royal Navy and Merchant Navy men who died during the world wars.

If you would like to take part attend the service at St Helen’s at 11am or at the Memorial Gardens for 12.45pm.