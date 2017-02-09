All aboard! Still Game back with a bang at Hydro

Jack and Victor and the rest of the Still Game team are back and they do not disappoint. It’s been three years since they last played at the Hydro and I have to concede that I was a bit apprehensive about the show and how much it would overlap or be too similar to the first.

However, my fears were allayed from the moment they all made their defining entrance on to the stage in this big, bold and entertaining production that had the audience in raptures.

All the old gang are there with Winston, Isa, Navid, Tam and Boaby the bar man taking centre stage. The ‘patter’ is what you would come to expect from the Craiglang residents with new one-liners, slapstick comedy and innuendo liberally sprinkled throughout the show.

But after the memorable opening, it’s down to Osprey Heights in the high rise flats where Jack and Victor are moaning about the cold and February – mine just got a whole lot better after seeing this show – where the only good thing to come out of the month is Valentine’s Day.

It’s the catalyst for Jack and Victor’s search for one last shot at love and when tight-fisted Tam makes his shocking discovery, the whole group end up going on a voyage to Marrakesh.

There are moments in that second half that I won’t be able to forget for instance Isa and Navid in PVC suits, while there are loads of great dance routines and the set itself is pretty impressive.

It’s typical Scots’ humour which all ages can relate to which is perhaps why the appeal for Still Game is so strong.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening’s entertainment and definitely worth going to see if you get the chance.