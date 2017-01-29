A walk on thewild side...

With 65 years in Scouting George McFarlane braved icy paths, snow drifts, wind and wild animals to lead a team on a 20 mile trek.

Earlier this month 13 brave and hardy members of the 89th Stenhousemuir Scouts set off on one of their most challenging adventures into Rannoch Moor.

As well as the challenging weather, everyone was surrounded by hundreds of red deer.

Without any outside help they relied on the Scout Mottos: Be Prepared and Good Teamwork.

They checked their personal gear was packed, ensured they had good provisions and most importantly took their adventurous spirit with them to take on the challenge.

And, at 74, George McFarlane led the group through the journey with Scout leader Lance McCaffrey who kept spirits up on their epic hike from Rannoch Station to Loch Ossian.

Lance said: “For 20 miles the Scouts walked through one of the most isolated and beautiful places in Scotland – Rannoch Moor – and the The Road to the Isles. What the youngsters lacked in stealth, they made up for in courage, perseverance and a sense of purpose to accomplish the goal of walking through moorland to Loch Ossian.”

