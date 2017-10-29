BEAVERS, Cubs and Scouts took a walk on the wild side when they slept next to a pride of lions.

The 57-strong group from the 93rd Braes, ‘‘wild camped’’ at Blair Drummond Safari Park where they slept in yurts next to a field of lions.

Beaver leader, Annemarie Waddell, said: “We had a busy day going to chimp island, zip line, pedal boats, sea lion show, bird of prey show, petting farm, safari tour and adventure play area.

“We had a BBQ dinner and joined in with a camp fire being run by another Scout group in the evening.

“All the children were very brave camping amidst all the animals, we were very proud of all the children especially eight of our Beavers who gained their first ‘nights away’ badge.”

A LOWLAND adventure is being offered to Scouts across the country at Strathallan Castle in Auchterarder is the location for the 2018 camp.

The camp is open to Scouts over the age of 11 at Friday May 4, 2018. The camp requires there to be a maximum of three Scouts to a lightweight tent.

Over the weekend the Scouts will cook for themselves in between taking part in a range of different activities such as raft building, mystery tour and geo-caching.

With more than 600 Scouts from across Scotland attending it’s also a chance to camp, cook and learn with new faces.

The activity takes place between Friday May 4 and Monday May 7 and costs £46 including all activities and transport but excludes food.

For more details email info@highlandadventure.org.uk. Also, remember to keep your leaders informed of any application you make.

OUR A Million Hands partner WaterAid is offering Scout members the chance to become a public speaker.

If you are aged between 18 and 25 it is an opportunity to train to become a speaker on water sanitation and hygiene.

You will be the charity’s voices on the issue of sanitation, spreading the message to other Scout sections and the wider community.

After a simple application form and telephone interview, you will be trained to not only speak for WaterAid but develop your public speaking skills. This opportunity will also look great on your CV. If you are interested, contact scouts@wateraid. org.