A life on the ocean wave...

A TRIO of Scout leaders discovered their sea legs when they took part in an ocean voyage.

Falkirk district Explorer leader Kenneth Foggo and assistant Scout leaders Steven Riddell and Graham Harley along with leaders from across Scotland joined Ocean Youth Trust Scotland for the two-day sail.

scouts column 20-4-2017

Ocean Youth Trust Scotland is a youth work charity delivering an annual programme of residential voyages aboard its fleet of sail training vessels.

They sail with young people from a wide range of backgrounds throughout Scotland from the ages of 12 to 25.

It operates three sailing ships and takes more than 550 young people to sea each year.

It has a similar ethos to the Scouts in that it exists to inspire young people through the challenge of adventure – however, OYTS does it under sail.

Kenneth, Steven and Graham took part in the two-day trip aboard the sailing yacht Alba Explorer to get a feel for the experience that an OYTS voyage can offer young people.

They will use the experience to help encourage scouts and explorer scouts to take part in a voyage for themselves.

THE Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the 93rd Braes brought their relatives together for a family camp.

More than 100 people were at Fordell Firs for the event which included a 3G swing, caving, climbing, bungee trampolining, a low ropes course and challenge course.

Beaver leader Anne Marie Waddell, said: “The young people were incredible, doing their best at every challenge.

“Two Beavers, Ethan and Euan, were also awarded their Bronze Chief Scout Award which was presented to them at flag break on Sunday morning.

A LAST call for any volunteers who want to be part of the 2019 World Jamboree in North America.

Applications are open until the end of this month for unit leaders and assistant unit leaders who want to take part. It is an exciting opportunity to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

For more information and to apply go to: https://www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/join-the-world-scout-jamboree-team/.