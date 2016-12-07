Oor Wullie to feature on First Minister’s Christmas card

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has chosen “national treasure” Oor Wullie as the illustration for her official Christmas card this year.

In the snowy scene, Wullie is sitting in front of his shed with the First Minister peering round the side after leaving a present for him.

The original illustration by Peter Davidson and text by Morris Heggie will be auctioned next year and the proceeds will be shared between four charities - The Archie Foundation, SiMBA, Christine Witcutt Memorial Fund and The Dixon Community.

The comic character, along with The Broons, is celebrating his 80th anniversary this year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Oor Wullie is a much-loved national treasure, adored by both children and adults across Scotland.

“His witty banter and mischievous character have been keeping people entertained for generations, and the marvellous artwork and timeless storylines mean that everyone recognises a little of themselves in these classic tales.

“I am delighted that on Wullie’s 80th anniversary, Peter and Morris have created a unique illustration for my 2016 Christmas card.

“Christmas is a time when we can all take a moment to slow down and spend time with our family and friends. However I also hope over the next few weeks people can take time to give comfort, companionship and support to those who need it. The charities chosen to benefit from this card are a reminder of the work done by others who do this valuable work all year round.”

Mr Davidson said: “I feel very honoured to have been asked to design this Christmas card. Oor Wullie has amused and delighted Scotland for over eighty years and hopefully this scene captures some of that joy.”

Morris Heggie added: “I am delighted that the First Minister wanted to include Oor Wullie on her Christmas card. I feel very fortunate to be the cog that currently takes this iconic strip forward and am delighted that the wee laddie from Auchenshoogle is getting such recognition in the year of his 80th anniversary.”