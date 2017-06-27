On Cloud 9 - at 10,000 feet!

Teenager Alyssa Sneddon was determined to “do something different” to celebrate her 17th birthday.

So she jumped out of a plane to give herself a day to remember – and also raise £250 for Strathcarron Hospice!

The youngster from Dunipace did the pulse-racing tandem skydive above the Fife countryside along with her dad, Andrew, while mum, Sharon and sisters Abbi and Hannah watched from the safety of the ground below.

And minutes after landing safely strapped to her instructor she was telling the family she was ready to do it again.

Alyssa, an S5 pupil at Denny High who was 17 last Friday, said: “From stepping out of the plane to landing again only took around three minutes, but every second was brilliant, absolutely amazing and the best birthday present ever! I enjoyed the entire day and being able to raise money for the hospice a real bonus.”