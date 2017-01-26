Old town’s ‘Wee Vi’ still spry at 106 years young

The oldest resident of Grangemouth’s Old Town – and possibly Central Scotland – was around when the Titanic sank and is still going strong.

Born on January 27, 1911, Violet Scahill, nicknamed “Wee Vi”, will celebrate her 106th year on the planet tomorrow (Friday) and will be heading to the Grange Manor at the weekend for her annual celebration dinner with family and friends.

Son Danny Scahill said: “She’s amazing, so active and alert. She supports Chelsea FC and watches a lot of sports on television.”

The great grandmother also cooks and bakes, grows her own veg, knits for charity, reads thrillers and looks decades younger than her years.

Violet once told the Falkirk Herald the secret of her long life.

She said: “Old-fashioned food – stew, steak, steak pie, home-made soup, fruit loaf. And you’ve got to try to stay at home for as long as you are able.

“Keep yourself active, keep yourself going, read books, do word searches.”

Born in Glasgow, Violet has lived in Grangemouth’s Old Town since she was a pupil at Zetland School in the first quarter of the 20th century.

Her husband Daniel, a seaman, sadly died in 1945, but not before the couple had a son together, Danny, who started off the extended family Violet now has regular visits from – grandchildren Michelle, Samantha, Darren Cartwright and Dawn Cassidy and her great-grandchildren, including Rochelle, Cody, Abby, Daniel and Hayden.