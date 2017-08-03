Oh baby – there is going to be some birthday party

There will be no forgetting birthdays in the Nimmo family from now on ... with four of them all celebrating on the same day.

The arrival of twins Olivia and Grace on May 26 this year completed an amazing hat-trick as three generations have now all been born on that date.

Great-gran Gladys started the dynasty’s special anniversary when she was born on May 26, 1940.

Originally from Glasgow, she now lives in Grangemouth and said she was delighted when her first grandson, Ryan, arrived on her 51st birthday in 1991.

While the two have shared birthdays for the last 26 years, no-one in the family ever expected there would be another generation joining them.

But when Ryan and partner Pamela Fraser’s daughters made an appearance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Sunday, May 26 this year it continued the remarkable coincidence.

First born Olivia weighed in at 5lbs 3oz, while Grace was 5lbs 13oz.

Pamela (25) said: “The girls were due on June 22 but I was induced a month early. However, I thought they were going to be born on May 25 but they waited until their dad and great-gran’s birthday.”

The couple, who already have a son Aaron, who will be two years old next month, live in Fairley Drive, Larbert, and are getting used to life with three little ones to look after.

Ryan, an electrician, said: “The first few weeks were pretty tough but it’s beginning to settle down now.”

The girls are identical but mum and dad can spot a few differences and are sure when they get older they will have their own personalities.

With twins on both sides of their families, the couple said they were surprised to be told of the impending arrivals but it was not entirely unexpected news.

Pamela said: “It was when I had my first scan that we found out. However, we didn’t tell anyone until Christmas Day. After everyone had opened presents we said that we had another gift for everyone.

“They were all very surprised as no-one had even noticed that Aaron was wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Brother’!”

Gladys said; “I was born on a Sunday and the girls were born on a Sunday. It’s been a lovely surprise and we’re looking forward to lots of birthday celebrations in the future.”