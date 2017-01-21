Oh baby look at you now!

When little Emily Rose Walker appeared in The Falkirk Herald a few weeks ago it was a case of history repeating itself.

For the tot’s mum Jackie had also featured in the newspaper 30 years earlier shortly after she was born.

Wilma with daughter Jackie 30 years ago

While Emily, born on August 4 last year, was Baby of the Week, Jackie’s appearance was more of a medical miracle.

Her mum Wilma Metcalfe had been struck down with a rare condition during her pregnancy which left her paralysed.

She spent months before and after the birth in hospital but eventually made a full recovery.

Wilma (61) now lives in Grangemouth but lived in Maranatha Crescent, Redding, in 1986 when Jackie was born.

Recalling making the headlines, Wilma said: “I fell ill and no-one knew what was wrong but eventually my GP Dr Hamilton said he knew what it was.

“He said I had Guillain-Barré syndrome and I was admitted to Falkirk Royal. It was so rare and I felt like a pin cushion I had so many blood tests.”

Although she was transferred to Edinburgh Royal, Wilma was eventually sent back to the maternity ward in Falkirk where Jackie was born on December 30, 1986.

“The ward sister got in touch with The Falkirk Herald and I remember reporter Nancy Smith came out to do the story,” added Wilma.

“But I wasn’t able to hold Jackie for the photograph and the nurse had her arms under the covers holding her for me!

“It was so strange that 30 years later Emily Rose was in the first paper of the year – just like Jackie.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves.

It mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs, causing problems such as numbness, weakness and pain.

Wilma had lots of physiotherapy before she was able to walk again. Mum to seven daughters, aged 45-22 – Margaret, Angela, Debbie, Agnes, Charlene, Cara, as well as Jackie – she has 18 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.